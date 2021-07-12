Western wildfires have burned an area 4 times the size of NYC. Here are some key fires

(CNN) The National Interagency Fire Center says 55 large fires have burned over 768,000 acres across 12 states.

The acreage -- about 1,200 square miles -- is comparable to four times the area of New York City.

From January 1 to July 11 this year, over 1.8 million acres have burned in 33,491 fires, according to the NIFC, surpassing the previous year's tally for the same period.

The number of fires burned so far this year is the second highest to 2011's 39,459 fires

Fires in the Golden State have charred thousands of acres, more than doubling the amount burned for the same time frame last year.

