Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue featuring Sacagawea along with Confederate statues

(CNN) A Lewis and Clark statue featuring Sacagawea (also spelled Sacajawea), a famous Native American woman, was taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, making it the third statue to be taken down in the city.

The statue was of two White men -- Meriwether Lewis and William Clark -- and Sacagawea, who was depicted tracking, according to historians. Those against the statue have said Sacagawea appears to be cowering, according tot The Daily Progress newspaper.

"It was a very offensive statue, and not only did it delineate me as a Native American, it delineated our women and their role in society," said Rose Abrahamson, a Native American woman, in a video obtained by CNN affiliate WVIR-TV of a Charlottesville City Council emergency meeting.

Police look on as the statue of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Sacagawea is removed from Charlottesville, Virginia on July 10, 2021.

The emergency meeting, held Saturday, resulted in a unanimous vote to remove the statue, according to a tweet from the city . The statue was promptly removed following the removal of Confederate statues featuring Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson.

In video of the statue's removal, crowds are seen cheering as the bronze sculpture was hoisted off the base and loaded onto a flatbed truck.