More manatees have died in the first half of 2021 than in any other year in Florida's history, wildlife agency says

(CNN) A grim prediction for Florida's manatees has come to pass: More manatees have died in the first half of 2021 than ever before in the state's recorded history.

At least 841 manatees have died between January 1 and July 2, surpassing the previous record of 830 total manatee deaths in 2013, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reported this month.

The increase in deaths is extreme. It's more than twice the number of deaths recorded just one year earlier: 354 manatees died in the same period in 2020 (while a total of 637 died over the course of the entire year), according to the FWC.

The record die-off constituted an "unusual mortality event," or a sudden surge in deaths of a species. This year's die-off was primarily due to starvation, with a spike in boat strike deaths in the summer, the FWC said in its most recent manatee mortality report.

Manatees feed in a recovery pool at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Tampa, Florida earlier this year. Manatees are rescued when they're orphaned, injured or starving.

Most of the deaths occurred in the Indian River Lagoon, a well-tread winter home for manatees in the state that links to the Atlantic Ocean. But what was once a bustling estuary that spanned more than 150 miles of seagrasses is now a polluted system where nearly 60% of seagrasses, the primary food source of manatees, have died, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District , a regulatory agency that oversees the Indian River Lagoon.