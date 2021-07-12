Young Muslim entrepreneur's hijab designs are some of the first to be sold by a major retailer

(CNN) Hilal Ibrahim began dreaming of making hijabs more accessible to women of all cultures in high school, and now her luxury designs are available as some of the first hijabs to be sold at a major fashion retailer in the US.

The 26-year-old began her company, Henna and Hijabs, in 2017 to do what others had not: make hijabs, traditional head scarfs commonly worn by Muslim women, that were accessible to everyone using sustainable materials.

Her fashion hijabs made their appearance in 16 Nordstrom stores across North America this month, including the Mall of America and online , according to a statement from the department store. The pieces start at $45.

"We look forward to continuing to evolve our assortment, while listening to our employees, customers, brand partners and neighbors along the way," Jen Jackson Brown, EVP and President of Nordstrom Product Group, Nordstrom, Inc., said in the statement.

"We hope this collection provides a sense of pride, excitement and confidence for an otherwise underrepresented community of women."

