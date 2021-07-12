Funeral for slain golf pro Gene Siller held Monday

(CNN) Funeral services were held Monday morning for Gene Siller, the Atlanta-area golf pro who was fatally shot July 3, according his employer, Pinetree Country Club.

The funeral was closed to the media and details were unavailable. A celebration of life was scheduled for later Monday at the club. Siller, 46, had a wife and two children, 6 and 7.

The community has been mourning Siller, who was known as a man of compassion, said Rand Eberhard, a pastor who knew him.

"It's a big void that is left in our community to lose such an important guy," Eberhard told CNN.

Siller was killed when he went to investigate why somebody had driven a pickup truck onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club north of Atlanta, Cobb County police said.

