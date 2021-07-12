Conservatives actually love critical race theory -- when they turn the subject to 'oppressed' White people

(CNN) If you're trying to figure out why so many conservatives despise critical race theory , here's some historical context you should remember:

Yet White conservatives have steadily built a legal and political movement that claims White people are the primary victims of covert forms of racism embedded in American institutions such as religion, education, and throughout popular culture.

There's a name for this rhetorical sleight of hand, which insists that systemic racism exists for White Americans but not for people of color. Ta-Nehisi Coates, the renowned author and essayist, calls it "frame-flipping."

Coates says that while overt, ugly acts of bigotry attract the most attention, the most potent component of racism is "positioning the bigot as the actual victim."

"So the gay do not simply want to marry, they want to convert our children into sin," he wrote. "The Jews do not merely want to be left in peace, they actually are plotting world take-over. And the blacks are not actually victims of American power, but beneficiaries of the war against hard-working whites. This is a respectable, more sensible, bigotry, one that does not seek to name-call, preferring instead 'to' change the subject and strawman."

The recent debate over CRT is the latest variation of frame-flipping. But conservatives have used similar tactics to thwart the feminist movement and to notch victories in the culture wars on American campuses.

CRT is a complex subject that can easily be mischaracterized

Critical race theory is a perfect candidate for the latest version of frame-flipping because so many people do not know what it is -- including some conservatives who condemn it.

Critical race theory emerged in the 1970s as legal scholars and activists sought to figure out why racial inequality persisted despite the passage of landmark civil rights laws in the 1960s, which penalized the most blatant forms of discrimination. They concluded that racism had mutated and embedded itself in policies and institutions, such as housing and the justice system.

These modern forms of racism are what some call "racism without racists ." They are often hardwired into institutions, and can't be traced back to a White person being overtly racist. For example, a critical race theorist might point to an actual 2011 case of a lender caught charging Black and Latino customers higher fees than White applicants with similar credit histories.

Demonstrators protest critical race theory being taught in Springfield, Missouri, schools on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Many critics, though, ignore how CRT exposes how racism persists in the contemporary world. They say critical race theory " poisons our discussion of race" by suggesting that those who question CRT are automatically assumed to oppose fighting racism. They also argue it teaches White students to be ashamed of their color and country.

Conservative lawmakers have now passed laws in at least six states to ban what they describe as the teaching of critical race theory in public schools, with similar legislation being proposed in at least a dozen more. One commentator called this campaign the "most far-reaching assault on academic freedom since the McCarthy era in the 1950s."

But it is something more. It is a textbook example of conservative hypocrisy.

Critical race theory opponents borrow from the anti-racists they denounce

Yet many continue to rally behind a former President who is widely perceived to have spread hatred against Americans of color with such remarks as telling four nonwhite Democratic congresswomen to "go back" to the crime-infested places they came from and rose to political prominence partly based on a racist birther conspiracy theory that reflected his obsession with the first Black President of the US.

Protesters against critical race theory being taught in Loudoun County schools gather in Leesburg, Virginia, on June 12, 2021.

Conservatives admonish critical race theorists for saying racism transcends individual prejudice and is embedded in American institutions.

Yet they insist that White Americans are the victims of bias in such institutions as mainstream media, law schools and in corporate America, where some now say that White conservative men can't get ahead.

Some conservatives deny White privilege but believe in 'Black privilege'

The battle over critical race theory is actually the latest outbreak of an older phenomenon: More White Americans in recent years have come to see themselves as a racially oppressed majority group

This belief is reflected in how casually many White people use the language of racial persecution to describe their state in contemporary America, a fear that Trump has stoked for years.