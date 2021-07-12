Ex-top adviser to Jordanian court and king's cousin sentenced to 15 years in jail over alleged royal plot

(CNN) A former top adviser to Jordan's king and a member of the country's royal family have been sentenced to 15 years in prison during a landmark sedition trial that centered on former Crown Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein.

Bassem Awadallah, a dual Jordanian-US citizen and former chief of Jordan's royal court, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a distant cousin of the king, were found guilty of incitement against the state and sowing sedition. Sharif Hassan was also found guilty on drug charges.

Awadallah, a former finance minister, is also an aide to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. After his detention during a dramatic arrest sweep in April, Saudi Arabia sent a delegation headed by Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan to Amman. Both the Saudi and Jordanian government, key regional allies, have denied that the meeting related to Awadallah.

More than a dozen people were rounded up in the crackdown that Jordanian authorities said foiled an attempt to "destabilize" the kingdom. Officials alleged that Prince Hamzah, a popular royal, led the plan and conspired with foreign entities.

Hamzah, who publicly issued a scathing critique of the country's leadership in April, has denied that he was part of a foreign plot.

Read More