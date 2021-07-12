John Stones: Man City star says 'it's the beginning' of a new era of dominance for the club

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: John Stones celebrates with the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City are presented with the Trophy as they win the league following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Manchester, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Antonio Ruediger of Chelsea celebrates with the Champions League Trophy following their team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal.

'Never Give In': An insight into Sir Alex Ferguson

Copa América: Bolsonaro announces tournament will be played in four states in Brazil

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro confirms his country to host the 2021 Copa America soccer tournament, during a ceremony of the state bank sponsoring Brazilian athletics, at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Why England players taking the knee is proving so divisive

England's defender Declan Rice (L) and England's striker Jack Grealish (R) 'take a knee' ahead of the international friendly football match between England and Romania at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, north-east England on June 6, 2021. - - NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain's Danish forward Nadia Nadim jubilates after scoring during the "Trophee des Championnes" (Champions Trophy) the French football match women final between OLympique Lyonnaise and Paris Saint-Germain on September 21, 2019 at the Roudourou stadium in Guingamp, western France. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku: Racism in football is at an all-time high

TOPSHOT - Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen (C) is evacuated after collapsing on the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel / various sources / AFP) (Photo by FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Rise of the Red Devils: How Belgium became the number one team in the world

Grenfell Athletic: The club providing solace to a community four years after the Grenfell Tower fire

Grenfell Athletic FC's Dillon Reilly poses for a photograph during a football training session at Paddington Recreational Ground in north London on April 15, 2021. - The Grenfell Athletic team badge is a symbol of what "a community had and lost" when a blaze ripped through a London tower block four years ago, killing scores of residents. Britain's deadliest domestic fire since World War II left 72 people dead, with an official report blaming highly combustible cladding fixed to the 24-storey block as the principal reason the inferno spread. "The purpose of a dragon, if you look up its history, is protecting precious items or treasures," Grenfell Athletic founder Rupert Taylor told AFP. - TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Pirate IRWIN (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Pirate IRWIN (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

'You really feared the worst': Finland captain on Christian Eriksen collapse

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 12: Christian Eriksen (Hidden) of Denmark receives medical treatment during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group B match between Denmark and Finland on June 12, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Martin Meissner - Pool/Getty Images)

Copa América: With Covid-19 cases rising, public support in Brazil for tournament is divided

A woman holds a sign to protest against Brazil holding the Copa America in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Brazil accepted hosting the South American soccer tournament after the original co-hosts were dropped, Colombia due to political protests and Argentina for rising of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

'UEFA have got themselves into a really big mess over this'

MUNICH, GERMANY - JANUARY 30: A drone image shows the Allianz Arena soccer stadium illuminated in rainbow colours during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and TSG Hoffenheim on January 30, 2021 in Munich, Germany. On the occasion of the "Remembrance Day in German Football", FC Bayern wants to send a signal against discrimination and raise awareness for more tolerance in our society. (Photo by Alexandra Beier/Getty Images)

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 21: Kasper Schmeichel of Denmark celebrates following their side's victory in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group B match between Russia and Denmark at Parken Stadium on June 21, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Italy defeat Spain on penalties to move onto the Euro 2020 final

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Jorginho of Italy celebrates with Matteo Pessina and Domenico Berardi after scoring their sides winning penalty in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between Italy and Spain at Wembley Stadium on July 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)

CNN —

Football fans often joke that “it’s the hope that kills you,” though if you’re an England fan it’s more likely to be a penalty shootout that will result in your metaphorical demise.

England lost another shootout on Sunday in a major international tournament as Italy held its nerve to win the Euro 2020 final, with three England players – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sanho and Bukayo Saka – missing their efforts.

Rashford’s penalty hit the post, while Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the other two penalties.

England manager Gareth Southgate threw on Rashford, 23, and Sancho, 21, just before the penalty shootou, but both men went on to miss as England suffered an all too familiar fate. The national team has now lost seven out of 10 shootouts in major tourrnaments.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images Marcus Rashford misses England's third penalty in the shootout.

Andy Rain/Pool/Getty Images Manuel Locatelli and Giorgio Chiellini of Italy celebrate as Jadon Sancho looks dejected after missing England's fourth penalty.

Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves Bukayo Saka's penalty.

Saka is just 19 and only made his England debut in October and the relative youth of that English trio, who missed their penalties and have subsequently been subjected to online racist abuse, has led to criticism from one former international player that more experienced England stars should have taken the penalties.

“If you’re (Raheem) Sterling or (Jack) Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid [Saka] go up for a penalty ahead of you, you can’t,” said former Republic of Ireland international Roy Keane.

“You cannot let a shy 19-year-old go up in front of you. They have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies, they had to get in front of the young kid and stand up.”

Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire look disconsolate following England's defeat.

Grealish took exception to that criticism, tweeting: “The gaffer [Southgate] has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight.

“But I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will.”

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Love hearts and slogans, placed by a local resident, are stuck on the plastic that covers offensive graffiti on the vandalised mural of Rashford on the wall of a cafe on Copson Street, Withington in Manchester.

After the final, Southgate said that he had decided on the penalty takers based on the players’ performance in training.

“Nobody is on their own,” Southgate told the BBC. “We have won together as a team and it is on all of us together to not be able to win this game.

“In terms of penalties, it is my call and it totally rests with me. I decided on the penalty takers based on what they have done in training.”

But Southgate has also faced criticism given Sancho and Rashford were brought on as substitutes in the 120th minute, just before the shootout started.

That gave them little or no time to prepare for such a significant moment in the match, especially as England hasn’t won an international tournament for 55 years.

“In reality it is very hard for [Marcus] Rashford and [Jadon] Sancho to come and take a penalty after one touch of the ball,” said AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho.