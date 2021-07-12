Scientists are trying to control lightning with a giant laser

By Jacopo Prisco, CNN

Updated 4:18 AM ET, Mon July 12, 2021

An experimental laser will soon be tested at Säntis, in the Swiss Alps, where the radio transmission tower at its summit is hit by lightning hundreds of times each year.
The laser will be fired at clouds to discharge lightning in a controlled way. Testing at Säntis was originally planned for 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic, allowing the team to run more extensive tests in a Paris lab.
High winds at the summit of Säntis mean concrete blocks weighing a total of 18 tons are needed to anchor the laser machinery, housed inside a custom-sized shipping container.
A helicopter transported the laser components to the transmission tower site in late May 2021.
&quot;This is one of the places in Europe that&#39;s struck by lightning the most,&quot; said Wolf of the test site, &quot;so it&#39;s an ideal place to make our proof-of-concept experiments.&quot;
&quot;It&#39;s a huge laser -- it takes a large truck to transport it, which is why it was built like a puzzle, with modules that can be put together on site,&quot; said Swiss physicist Jean-Pierre Wolf, who is leading the research.
The project is the work of an EU-funded consortium which includes universities in Paris and Lausanne, as well as rocket manufacturer ArianeGroup and the maker of the laser, German high-tech company Trumpf.
Wolf isn&#39;t the only scientist attempting to use electricity to affect clouds. Scientists from the University of Reading, in the UK, are &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/27/middleeast/clouds-electricity-rain-spc-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;using drones to apply a charge to clouds&lt;/a&gt; to make them rain.
This kind of cloud charging could eventually be combined with cloud seeding -- an existing technology where planes inject particles into clouds to encourage rain. Pictured, an aircraft fitted with canisters of cloud seeding silver iodide, sodium chloride and potassium chloride at Jakkur Airport in the Indian city of Bangalore, in August 2017.
(CNN)A team of researchers from the University of Geneva has hauled a huge laser atop a mountain to shoot it at the sky, and act as a high-tech lightning rod.

The team is led by Jean-Pierre Wolf, a Swiss physicist who's been working with laser for more than 20 years and has been particularly fascinated with attempting to control the weather with it.
Laser creates very narrow, high-energy beams of light. Its applications range from cutting diamonds to surgery to reading barcodes, and Wolf believes he can add another to the list: protecting us from lightning.
    He's leading an EU-funded consortium which includes universities in Paris and Lausanne, as well as rocket manufacturer ArianeGroup and the maker of the laser, German high-tech company Trumpf. After a year of delays due to the pandemic, the laser has been transported to the summit of Säntis, a mountain in the Swiss alps with an elevation of 2,500 meters (8,200 feet).
      "This is one of the places in Europe that's struck by lightning the most," explained Wolf. "There is a radio transmission tower there which gets struck 100 to 400 times a year. So it's an ideal place to make our proof-of-concept experiments."
        Artificial lightning

        Lightning forms when turbulent air within a thundercloud violently tosses around ice crystals and water droplets, stripping electrons from their atoms and creating separate zones with opposite electric charges.
          These electric fields can become very strong, and because opposite charges attract, they can connect through a discharge of electricity -- what we call lightning.
          The laser mimics and enhances this natural scenario by generating an electric field so strong that it rips electrons off their atoms directly, setting up the opposite charges that are necessary for lightning to form.
          The idea is to make the clouds discharge lightning in a controlled way. "That's why we call it a laser lightning rod," said Wolf.
          The beam will run alongside the existing transmission tower -- which is over 120 meters (about 400 feet) tall.
          The laser has been taken to a radio transmission tower at the summit of Säntis, in the Swiss alps.
          Traditional lightning rods are only able to protect a limited area on the ground, no matter how high they are built. Wolf hopes that the laser, however, will help protect a larger area on the ground, although he can't yet say how much larger.
          The theory is that the laser can act both as a lightning rod, catching bolts that would strike anyway, and also trigger extra ones.
          "That would mean we would be unloading the thundercloud, reducing its voltage and then preventing further lightning strikes in the surrounding area," said Wolf.
          Wolf says that the most