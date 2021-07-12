CNN —

Instagram-famous brand ThirdLove has already won over 48,000 reviewers for its 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra — us included — and now it’s giving brand loyalists something new to obsess over. On Friday, July 9, the brand launched its new Seamless line called Form, which offers all the same comfort and flawless fit that ThirdLove is known for, with no lines to peep through your clothes.

The product line features scoop bralettes, wireless bras, briefs, thongs and shorties made with a four-way stretch fabric created to fit your body like a glove while moving with you throughout the day. All garments also feature a seamless knitting technology that makes them virtually invisible under your clothes. The best part? The padded bras have no wires, so if you’ve been on a bra strike since 2019, this might make you want to rethink that decision.

Here are just a few fabulous finds from the new collection.

Form Seamless V-Neck Wireless Bra ($45; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove Seamless Wireless V Neck

Goodbye, pokey underwire; hello, seamless fit! The V-Neck Wireless Bra has padding like a classic cup bra but is made with lighter fabric to feel less constraining. It’s currently available in Gray Heather, Tempest Heather and Violet Quartz Stripe.

Form Seamless Hipster ($14; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove Seamless Hipster

For fans of the classic brief, the Seamless Hipster is for you. Made with zero stitches and a four-way stretch fabric, it’s better than going commando.

Form Seamless Scoop Bralette ($45; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove Seamless Scoop Bralette

If your style is more of a scoop neck/sports bra hybrid, you’ll love this bralette. The cups within it are removable, so you can have as much or as little support as you want.

Form Seamless High-Leg Bikini ($14; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove Seamless High-Leg Bikini

For a more high-waisted brief, opt for the High-Leg Bikini. Right now, ThirdLove is offering this style in seven different colors, so there’s plenty to choose from.

Form Seamless Shortie ($14; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove Seamless Shortie

Boy short lovers, ThirdLove didn’t forget about you. Though the Shortie offers more coverage, it’s still seamless and can’t be seen through your clothes.