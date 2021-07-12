CNN —

Have you found yourself swimming in party invites? First, don’t worry, we’re all a little weird after the past year. And here’s an easy way to start a conversation — show up with a thoughtful and interesting gift for the host or hostess.

“A host/hostess gift should be geared to the person receiving it or the occasion being celebrated,” says Carolyn Kraut, owner of Hands of Time Concierge. For example, you should think about if a foodie likes cooking or dining out. “My favorite gifts for foodies depend on whether they cook and entertain in their home or enjoy good food by eating out or ordering in,” Kraut says.

Our experts shared their picks for gifts — and there’s nary a bottle of wine or bouquet in the lineup below!

Sardel Organic Balsamic Vinegar ($30; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Sardel Organic Balsamic Vinegar

“For foodies who cook or entertain at home, I like specialty salts, flavored balsamic vinegars, cookbooks, cheese and wine pairing books and books containing cocktail recipes,” says Kraut.

For the friend who loves organic everything, gift them this additive and preservative free Italian-made balsamic.

Brooklyn Brew Shop FarmSteady Fresh Cheese Making Kit ($30; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Brooklyn Brew Shop FarmSteady Fresh Cheese Making Kit

Don’t bring cheese for a friend who likes to cook, bring them this fun kit so they can make their own!

Portland Soda Works Set of Cocktail/Soda Mixers ($28; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Portland Soda Works Set of Cocktail/Soda Mixers

Perfect for the cocktail — and mocktail — enthusiast, these small-batch, all-natural syrups brewed with seasonally selected whole ingredients and natural sweeteners.

Brightland The Pair ($44; brightland.co)

Brightland Brightland The Pair

We’re big fans of Brightland’s olive oils, and the brand’s vinegars are equally impressive — the flavors and packaging are truly gift-worthy.

Thrive Market Subscription ($59.95 for one year; thrivemarket.com)

Thrive Market Thrive Market Subscription

Health conscious types love this “Costco of healthy eating.” The direct-to-consumer subscription site offers deals on everything from organic hand wash to seaweed snacks.

Ultimate Organic Starter Spice Gift Set ($57.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Ultimate Organic Starter Spice Gift Set

The perfect housewarming gift for a recent grad getting into cooking, this spice set has pretty much every spice they’ll need for basic recipes.

Smith & Truslow Gourmet Seasoned Sea Salt Gift Set ($55; amazon.com)

Amazon Smith & Truslow Gourmet Seasoned Sea Salt Gift Set

Savory fans will love seasoning their food with this six-jar, all-natural gift set.

’Platters and Boards: Beautiful, Casual Spreads for Every Occasion’ by Shelly Westerhausen & Wyatt Worcel ($15.38; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Platters and Boards: Beautiful, Casual Spreads for Every Occasion' by Shelly Westerhausen & Wyatt Worcel

They’ll learn how to pair cheeses, meats and fruits, and make them look gorgeous, with this highly rated book.

’Drinking Like Ladies: 75 Modern Cocktails From The World’s Leading Female Bartenders’ by Misty Kalkofen & Kirsten Amann ($16.47; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Drinking Like Ladies: 75 Modern Cocktails From The World's Leading Female Bartenders' by Misty Kalkofen & Kirsten Amann

From gin to whiskey and tequila to punch, this fun book has a twist and a toast for every tippler, whatever your poison or potion.

Baccarat Four Elements Lead Crystal Tumblers, Set of 4 ($490; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Baccarat Four Elements Lead Crystal Tumblers, Set of 4

Thomas Lapan, head of Home at Rowes Wharf Boston Harbor Hotel, recommends this “set of four distinct/different tumblers representing Air/Water/Fire/Earth. The tumblers were designed for the Baccarat Hotel in NYC.”

Wine Spectator Subscription ($59.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Wine Spectator Subscription

“For someone interested in wine, travel and restaurants, a one-year subscription to Wine Spectator is nice,” says Kraut. They’ll think of you every time they get a new issue.

Diptyque Feu de Bois/Wood Fire Candle (starting at $38; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Diptyque Feu de Bois/Wood Fire Candle

Scented gifts require some care, Kraut warns, saying, “Candles can be hit or miss depending on the recipient’s scent profile. Scents are tricky, but if you get one in a beautiful container it won’t matter if the host/hostess doesn’t care for the scent.”

“Diptyque candle scents feu de bois and tubéreuse have been available for over a decade and are loved by so many people,” says Kraut.

Simpatico Hobnail Candle - Fir & Grapefruit ($38.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Simpatico Hobnail Candle - Fir & Grapefruit

“When unsure of the recipient’s scent profile, I like to pick something light that comes in a pretty container, says Kraut. “My go-to is Simpatico. These candles come in pretty hobnail glass containers in a variety of colors and scents.”

Jo Malone London Sweet & Spirited Travel Cologne and Candle Set ($75; sephora.com)

Sephora Jo Malone London Sweet & Spirited Travel Cologne and Candle Set

“Spa gift sets or a collection of scented soaps, essential oils, aromatherapy products are popular,” says Kraut. This Jo Malone set hits all the marks.

Bed Bath Body Gift Set Eucalyptus Mint Aromatherapy ($37.99, originally $57.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Bed Bath Body Gift Set Eucalyptus Mint Aromatherapy

This minty aromatherapy basket packed with bath salts, soaps and more body treatments will make bathtime special for an exhausted host.

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash & Hand Balm Duet ($125; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash & Hand Balm Duet

It’s tough to go wrong with this editor-favorite Aesop hand wash and cream set, the perfect gift to impress when you don’t know the host that well.

Viva Sol 2’x4’ Cornhole Set ($179.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Viva Sol 2'x4' Cornhole Set

“There are no shortage of ideas if the host/hostess has a hobby or a keen interest in a sport or two, and there are so many ideas for gardeners,” says Kraut.

For your active friends, an upgraded cornhole set can be the perfect way to kick off a summer party.

Pink Rose Plant (starting at $29.99; plants.com)

Plants.com Pink Rose Plant

Have this pretty plant delivered so your host can put on display for the party, and bonus for you — you don’t have to carry anything.

Scuddles Garden Tools Set ($26.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Scuddles Garden Tools Set

Perfect for a first-time homeowner or someone with a new interest in gardening, this little kit will set them up to tend their property.