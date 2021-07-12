CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, a Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop and savings on Nike. All that and more below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($119, originally $199.99; woot.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, at 40% off on Woot!. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $119.99 in Phantom Black; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Nike Nike

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now tons of styles from one of the biggest names in activewear are on sale for up to 40% off at Nike.com. There’s no promo code necessary to snag the savings, but you’ll need to shop soon before popular items sell out. That means it’s time to load up on all the apparel, footwear and accessories you’ll need for your warm-weather workouts and beyond.

Gap Gap

It’s a great time to shop at Gap, since the brand has just kicked off a one-day flash sale. Use the code GREAT to snag an extra 50% off markdowns, up to 75% off total, and pick up all the styles you need for summer and beyond at a major discount.

Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop ($59, originally $99; walmart.com)

Walmart Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop

Bissell isn’t just a top brand when it comes to vacuums. In fact, another great Bissell cleaner — the PowerFresh Steam Mop — is now on sale for $59, down from $99, at Walmart. Clean and sanitize your floors simultaneously with the flip-down Easy Scrubber that gets into all the nooks and crannies of hardwood or tiled floors with ease. The PowerFresh also comes with scent discs so your floors smell as clean as they look.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay ($9.99, originally $14.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

A beauty must-have is on sale for one day at Amazon. The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask is under $10 — that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year. Not only does it have over 55,000 reviews, but myriad celebrities swear by its acne-healing, skin-brightening abilities. Read more about why the mask is a cult favorite here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Macy’s

Macy's Macy's

Macy’s is giving you a taste of the most popular shopping holiday in July with its summer Black Friday specials happening now. Hundreds of items in different product categories are currently marked down up to 75% off, with some particularly good sales on small appliances, luggage, kitchen items and fine jewelry. While some deals are only available for a few hours, others will last longer, but we anticipate many of the most popular to sell out, so make sure you snag anything you have your eye on quickly.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

You can never have too many sneakers or accessories, so why not add to your collection now that Reebok is having a sitewide summer sale? Right now you can get 40% off all items, plus an additional 50% off sales items when you use the code SIZZLINSUMMER. Sandals, training shoes and sports apparel are all on offer, with free shipping on orders over $49.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Le Creuset

Certain kitchen items like Dutch ovens, chef-quality pots and pans or knives can get expensive, and that’s why we’re very excited about Sur La Table’s Warehouse Sale. Right now the entire sale section is up to 50% off through July 12, with a slew of incredible finds on offer. For example, the popular Instant Pot Duo Nova is now $74.99, down from $99.95, and a Le Creuset Sauteuse will only run you $179.96, down from the original $299.95. Shop the sale now while supplies last.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Dagne Dover

We’re huge fans of Dagne Dover — especially the travel bags and toiletry organizers — which is why we’re taking note of the brand’s summer refresh sale. Bestselling neoprene backpacks, totes, lunch boxes, organizers and laptop bags are now an extra 25% off when you use the code REFRESH at checkout. We don’t see sales on Dagne Dover that are this substantial that often, so take advantage before items are all gone.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Bath and Body Works

Bath and Body Works Bath and Body Works

If you’re a Bath and Body Works fan, chances are you know every different scent and whether or not it’s available as a candle, body wash or hand soap. You also probably know that big sales for the brand happen only twice a year, and that one is going on right now. Beloved scent lines like Perfect Peony and Mimosa Spearmint are currently up to 75% off, with a range of candles, sanitizer sprays, body creams and shower gels available to pick up.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Columbia

Columbia Columbia

Summer weather has officially arrived, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Black Friday in July Sale. More than 2,000 items are marked down, including shorts, tees, hiking boots, hats and light jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Ruggable

Ruggable Ruggable

Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs are the pinnacle of style and convenience, and starting today you can outfit your entire home in the brand, thanks to this deal on rug bundles. At the Fan Fave Rug Bundle Sale, take up to 30% off bundled styles; specifically, when you buy one rug system (a Rug Cover and Rug Pad), you’ll get a second Rug Cover for up to 30% off. There’s everything from contemporary styles to traditional looks up for grabs — even a few doormats are marked down.—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 ($299.95, originally $399.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50

Thinking of taking up composting? Now’s a great time to go for it, since the lauded Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 is $100 off, bringing the price down to $299.95. The compact device takes up just 1 cubic foot of space and breaks down your food waste with just the touch of a button. All the while, the carbon filtration system eliminates odors, so you can use it indoors for maximum convenience. Plus, when you buy via the link above, you’ll get a free extra bucket automatically added to your cart at checkout.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Cricut Maker ($288, originally $369; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker

The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen at $288 in the blue colorway. That’s right: Save nearly $100 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects such as face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour is here to help with the heat of summer workouts now that its Semi Annual Sale has started. Going on through July 20, the brand is offering up to 50% off sports apparel, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids. Adult running sneakers are now as low as $54.99, with specialty shoes like baseball or football cleats also on offer. You can even find the UA Sportsmask, known for its breathable, waterproof fabric, for the record-low price of $10. Free shipping is offered on orders over $60, so start shopping now before items run out.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Old Navy

Old Navy

Get new fashions for less from Old Navy’s Epic Clearance Sale, no code necessary. Thousands of items are up to 75%, with some as low as $4.99, and more so you and the whole family can stay stylish this summer.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart ($79.95, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6 Quart

For those who missed out on Prime Day Instant Pot deals, there’s still a chance for you to snag one of the most beloved kitchen gadgets in the culinary game at a discount. Right now Amazon is lowering the price on the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus to just $79.99, $40 off its usual price tag. The Duo Plus improves on the classic Duo with nine functions — pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer — over the Duo’s seven. Both introduced in the Duo Plus line, the egg program cooks perfect eggs in minutes, and the sterilize program can pasteurize milk and sterilize baby bottles, jars and utensils.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Levi’s

Levi's Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is taking an extra 50% off sale styles during its End of Season Sale, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Solo Stove Bonfire ($229.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $229.99, originally $349.99, plus free shipping and returns, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

Puma

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 2,000 styles at the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale. There’s no code necessary to score discounts on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.