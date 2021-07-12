CNN —

Statement jewelry like bold earrings, delicate chain necklaces or stackable rings are a quick and easy way to dress up any outfit, but that doesn’t always mean they’re affordable. That’s why we love BaubleBar — it’s one of our favorite jewelry brands that carries many styles under $100, so you don’t have to break the bank each time you want to accessorize. Though the around-$40 price tag for most items is reasonable, $10 for best-selling earrings, rings and more is a heck of a lot better, and that’s why we’re snagging as much jewelry as we can during BaubleBar’s $10 event.

Right now, fan favorites like the Gabriella Stud Tassel Earring, Mini Granita Tassel Earrings and the Faidra Resin Drop Earrings start as low as $10, with prices on hair clips and mask sets starting at a startlingly-low $5. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to snag your favorite styles quickly before they’re all gone.

Here are some of the best discounted items available while supplies last.

Mini Alidia Ring ($20, originally $44; baublebar.com)

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring

A slightly slimmer version of the popular Alidia ring, these stackable accessories come in a variety of styles from pink ombre to multi-colored gems. The iridescent stones are particularly stunning.

Faidra Earrings ($10, originally $34; baublebar.com)

BaubleBar Faidra Earrings

For statement resin drop-earrings you can wear on a night out or to a special event, go for the best-selling Faidra earrings, available in three colors.

Gina Necklace ($18, originally $48; baublebar.com)

BaubleBar Gina Necklace

BaubleBar is famous for its line of jewelry featuring initials, and the thick chain of the Gina Necklace shows off the pave-studded initial with even more style.

Tassiana Earrings ($12, originally $36; baublebar.com)

BaubleBar Tassiana Earrings

These semi-circle earrings combine both resin and metallic accents to add a little something extra to the classic hoop.

Tortoise Resin Initial Hair Pin ($5, originally $18; baublebar.com)

BaubleBar Tortoise Resin Initial Hair Pin

Even a quick, messy bun will look adorable when you accessorize it with one of these resin initial hair pins.

All Smiles Pisa Bracelet ($10, originally $28; baublebar.com)

BaubleBar All Smiles Pisa Bracelet

BaubleBar is elevating its classic Pisa bracelet with a bit more charm. This smile charm will have you grinning from ear to ear whenever you glance at your wrist.