New Delhi (CNN) At least 11 people were killed in a lightning strike at a popular tourist spot in the city of Jaipur, in India's northern state of Rajasthan, on Sunday evening.

Lightning hit Amer Fort on the outskirts of the city, according to Shankar Lal Saini, a senior disaster management official in Jaipur.

"There was a tower there. When the lightning struck, the tower's wall collapsed, many people were buried under it. Since the fort is on a hill, when the debris was falling and space reduced, some people also fell into a ditch," Saini told CNN.

The incident happened at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday and police and civil defense force officials carried out rescue operations until 7 a.m. on Monday, according to Saini.

The 11 bodies recovered included women and children. The victims were declared dead on arrival at the city's Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

