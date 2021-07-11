The space plane carrying Richard Branson lifts off from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on Sunday, July 11.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

In photos: Richard Branson's historic spaceflight

Updated 11:47 AM ET, Sun July 11, 2021

The space plane carrying Richard Branson lifts off from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on Sunday, July 11.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Richard Branson, through his company Virgin Galactic, is now the first billionaire to travel to space aboard a spacecraft he helped fund.

It happened nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, is scheduled to make his own spaceflight.

Since the early 2000s, Branson and Bezos have been vying to develop, test and launch suborbital rockets that can take wealthy thrill-seekers on brief rides a few dozen miles above Earth. Their efforts have long been framed as a "billionaire space race."

Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spaceplane detaches from its mothership and heads toward space.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
Spectators take photos and cheer as the Virgin Galactic space plane takes off.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
The VSS Unity takes off aboard its mothership, the twin-fuselage carrier jet dubbed VMS Eve.
Andres Leighton/AP
Richard Branson receives some cards from schoolchildren as he walks out ahead of the flight.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
Richard Branson waves to schoolchildren while heading to board the space plane.
Andres Leighton/AP
A photographer prepares his camera as the sun rises over Spaceport America.
Andres Leighton/AP
Guests assemble before the launch.
Joe Skipper/Reuters
Lightning flashes over Spaceport America on Saturday, July 10. Virgin Galactic's livestream of the launch was delayed 90 minutes from its originally scheduled time thanks to high winds the night before.
David Lienemann/Getty Images