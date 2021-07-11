Start your week smart: Surfside, Haiti, Canada, Bangladesh, Richard Branson
Updated 9:34 AM ET, Sun July 11, 2021
Pretty Italian villages want to pay you $33,000 over three years to move in -- but there are a few catches. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
By Faith Karimi
The first of two daredevil moguls is set for a trip to the final frontier. Richard Branson will strap in for a flight to space today aboard a supersonic plane owned by his company. Nine days later, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos</