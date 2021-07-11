4 arrested after cache of weapons found in hotel near upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Denver

Denver, Colorado (CNN) Four people were arrested Friday after a hotel employee alerted authorities about a cache of weapons inside a room at the Maven Hotel in Denver, Colorado.

The hotel where the weapons were found is about one block away from Coors Field, where the MLB All-Star Game will be taking place Tuesday. Denver police feared a "Las Vegas-style shooting" during the game after they were tipped off about the weapons by a hotel maid, according to CNN affiliate KMGH

"We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game," the FBI Denver said in a statement. "We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time."

Denver police officers initially responded to the Maven Hotel Friday for a report of a suspicious occurrence. After obtaining a search warrant, searching two rooms and impounding two vehicles, three men and a woman were arrested, police said in a news release . The individuals were identified as Richard Platt, 42; Gabriel Rodriguez, 48; Ricardo Rodriguez, 44; and Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43.

Platt was charged with investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Platt also had a warrant from another jurisdiction, Denver police said in a news release.

