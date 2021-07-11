NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo arrested on charge of indecency with a child

(CNN) The NFL's Atlanta Falcons terminated the contract of linebacker Barkevious Mingo after police in Arlington, Texas, said he was arrested on one count of indecency with a child - sexual contact last week.

"After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract," the Falcons said in a statement early Sunday morning.

Mingo, 30, was arrested Thursday night after he turned himself into authorities "on his own accord in consultation with his attorney," the Arlington Police said. He was released on $25,000 bond, according to the police.

"The incident stems from an investigation that the department is conducting," the department said in a statement. "Due to the nature of the charges and age of the victim, no additional information is releasable at this time."

Chris Lewis & Associates, the law firm representing Mingo, said in a statement that the allegations are "completely baseless."

Read More