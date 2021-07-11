(CNN) Novak Djokovic equaled the men's record for most grand slam single's titles after beating Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The world No.1 joins Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 career grand slams, cementing himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

After a nervy start, Djokovic recovered to win 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 6-3 against his Italian opponent and clinch his sixth Wimbledon title.

Having already won the Australian Open and French Open this year, he needs the Olympic gold medal and US Open title to become the first man to ever win a Golden Slam.

"That was more than a battle. I'd first like to extend my congratulations to Matteo, his family and his team for a fantastic tournament. It was a tough match today," Djokovic said in his on-court interview. "From a 7-year-old boy in Serbia constructing a Wimbledon tennis trophy from improvised materials I found in my room to standing here today with my sixth Wimbledon. It's incredible."

Novak Djokovic kisses the winner's trophy after beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon.

