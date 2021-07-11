Dustin Poirier beats Conor McGregor with a TKO in UFC 264 after McGregor appears to have broken his leg or ankle

(CNN) In an anticlimactic and painful end to their third and much-anticipated match-up, Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor by TKO in the first round in the UFC 264 Saturday night after McGregor appeared to have broken his leg or ankle.

The two men had faced off twice before and talked a lot of trash in the lead-up to the match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but Poirier came out on top in the short contest.

"This is not over! If I have to take this outside with him, I'll go outside," McGregor said after the match, still sitting in the octagon as trainers inspected his lower left leg.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan told McGregor that Poirier said he believed that his check of one of McGregor's kicks is what broke his leg.

"There was no check!" McGregor insisted, then launching into a string of insults directed toward Poirier.

