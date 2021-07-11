John Stones: Man City star says 'it's the beginning' of a new era of dominance for the club

CNN —

A small group of football fans without tickets breached the security cordon around the venue hosting Sunday’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, according to a Wembley Stadium spokesperson,

“There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium,” the spokesperson told CNN. “We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people.

“Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected.”

Earlier on Sunday, the English Football Association confirmed the security incident at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, but that with the support from police, “Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”

European football’s governing body UEFA also said in a statement that fans without tickets hadn’t entered the stadium, as it condemned “such unacceptable behaviour at football grounds.”

Sunday’s showpiece is the first major international soccer final England has reached since 1966.

Richard Baker/In Pictures/Getty Images Hours before the England plays Italy in Euro 2020 final, thousands of supporters crowd outside Leicester Square tube station.

In central London some fans gathered to watch the final started leaving Leicester Square as people started throwing beers, PA News reported.

’People jumping off street lamps’

“We’ve just come out of there because it was too much. They’re trying to barricade the road and everything,” Thulase Sivasothy told PA News.

“We were just in Soho now and it’s crazy. There’s so much passion in London today,” Sivasothy added.

Another fan, Eric Pinto told PA News: “People are throwing beers. But that’s England, that’s how we celebrate. I can’t even imagine what it’s going to b like if we win.”

Britain’s Metropolitan Police said it had seen “people jumping off street lamps or hoardings.”

“Streets around Piccadilly Circus & Leicester Square are busy with fans. We have officers on hand. We’d urge everyone to keep themselves safe and look out for each other,” tweeted the Metropolitan Police.

Rowdy fans also tried to push their way into a fan zone in Trafalgar Square set up to watch Sunday’s final, according to the Metropolitan Police.

“A large crowd of fans have gathered near to the fan zone in Trafalgar Square attempting to push in without tickets. There are no more tickets or seats available in the fan zone. We’re engaging with this crowd and telling them to disperse,” said the Metropolitan Police on Twitter.

Jennifer Hauser, Wayne Sterling, Aleks Klosok and Zayn Nabbi contributed to this report