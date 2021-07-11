CNN —

The English Football Association said there was a security incident involving football fans without tickets ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium.

“We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police,” an English Football Association spokesperson told CNN.

“Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”

European football’s governing body UEFA added: “Everything is under control. They could not enter the stadium.”

