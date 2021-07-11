Italy crowned European champion after beating England on penalties

Wembley Stadium, London (CNN) On a night fraught with tension and hope, Italy clinched its first major title for 15 years with a penalty shootout win over England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

Luke Shaw's goal inside the opening two minutes gave England a lead it looked like it would hold onto all night, before a goalmouth scramble midway through the second half allowed Leonardo Bonucci to poke home an equalizer for Italy.

For the remainder of the match it felt as though extra-time and penalties were inevitable, as neither side seemed willing or brave enough to commit enough men forward to really trouble the opposing defenders.

England had suffered innumerable heartbreaks on penalties over the years and this time it was Italy's turn to inflict yet more pain on beleaguered English fans as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot.

More to follow...