Western states face possible all-time heat records this weekend

(CNN) Over 30 million people are under heat alerts across western states as temperatures are forecast to soar well into the triple digits this weekend.

Nearly the entire state of California will be impacted by this heat wave, in addition to major metro areas in the Southwest. Numerous daily temperature records will be broken and some all-time records may also be in jeopardy.

"High pressure will continue to dominate the southern Great Basin and Mojave Desert, producing a major heat wave into early next week," the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Las Vegas said . "All-time record high temperatures will be rivaled or exceeded in some areas."

While the Southwest may be known for its hot temperatures, these numbers are extreme.

A "Very High" heat risk, the highest level (4 of 4), has been issued for much of California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. This includes cities such as Sacramento, Bakersfield and Palm Springs, California, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Read More