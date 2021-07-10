First African American to win the National Spelling Bee gets offer of full LSU scholarship

(CNN) Zaila Avant-garde, the teenager who this week became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, has earned yet another honor: an offer of a full scholarship to Louisiana State University.

"Your academic performance reflected scholarship first! You modeled intellectual excellence," LSU President William F. Tate IV tweeted Saturday

"@LSU_Honors awaits. I write to offer you a full scholarship to attend LSU. Here for you!," Tate wrote.

The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, told CNN earlier this week, though, that she hopes to play basketball at Harvard University.

That would be before a career at NASA, or as a coach in the NBA, or a career in neuroscience or gene editing, the champion speller said.

Read More