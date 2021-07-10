First African American to win the National Spelling Bee gets offer of full LSU scholarship

By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Updated 6:42 PM ET, Sat July 10, 2021

Zaila Avant-garde holds the National Spelling Bee championship trophy Thursday.
(CNN)Zaila Avant-garde, the teenager who this week became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, has earned yet another honor: an offer of a full scholarship to Louisiana State University.

"Your academic performance reflected scholarship first! You modeled intellectual excellence," LSU President William F. Tate IV tweeted Saturday.
"@LSU_Honors awaits. I write to offer you a full scholarship to attend LSU. Here for you!," Tate wrote.
      The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, told CNN earlier this week, though, that she hopes to play basketball at Harvard University.
        That would be before a career at NASA, or as a coach in the NBA, or a career in neuroscience or gene editing, the champion speller said.
          Avant-garde competed against 208 other contestants from five countries to win the championship. She won Thursday night's final by correctly spelling the word murraya, a type of tree.

          CNN's David Williams and Kevin Dotson contributed to this report.