An Alabama teen raised $39,000 for kids with cancer by cutting off his beloved 19-inch Afro

(CNN) After growing his hair for six years, an Alabama teenager has cut it off to raise thousands of dollars for children with cancer.

Kieran Moïse, 18, started growing out his hair in the eighth grade, after losing a friend to brain cancer. He had seen people donate their hair to children who had lost theirs during medical treatment and wanted to do the same, his mother Kelly Moïse, 49, told CNN.

"Kieran has always been known for his hair. It was a big part of his personality and who he was," she said. "But he has always been the most compassionate and caring person. Since he was 6 years old, he somehow had the mindset of raising money and giving it to people who need it, and that never changed."

In May, Moïse graduated from high school with an impressive 19-inch Afro. But with him set to enter the US Air Force Academy, it was finally time for the big trim.

To maximize his impact, Moïse organized a live event at a local brewery in Huntsville and an online fundraising campaign called "Kieran's Curls for Cancer," where he aimed to raise $1,000 per inch cut.

