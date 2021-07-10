Historic Miami-Dade courthouse closed due to 'safety concerns' following condo collapse

(CNN) The historic Miami-Dade County Courthouse has been closed after an engineer reported "safety concerns" following the collapse of a condo in nearby Surfside, Florida, officials said Friday.

Courthouse staff has been directed to work from home after the engineer's report -- prompted by the Champlain Towers South condo collapse -- "identified safety concerns with various floors," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a joint statement with other officials.

The report "recommended floors 16 and above be closed to staff while repairs are swiftly completed," the statement said.

All court business will be conducted remotely starting Monday, officials said, and anyone who has scheduled court proceedings will be getting notices with instructions for remote access.

The courthouse -- a 28-floor building located at 73 West Flagler Street in downtown Miami -- was built between 1925 and 1928 , according to documents from the county's Office of Historic Preservation. It was designated a local historic site in 1985 and, four years later, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

