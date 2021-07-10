A woman was looking to adopt a new pet. Then she found the dog she lost two years ago

(CNN) A woman was scrolling through a list of adoptable dogs at her local humane society when she came across a photo that made her heart skip a beat.

There he was -- her former pup and best friend, Kovu, who Aisha Nieves had devastatingly lost two years prior when she lived in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

"He was my baby. He would go with me everywhere. He would sleep in my bed," Nieves told CNN affiliate WFMZ . "Literally, the definition of a man's best friend."

In June 2019, Kovu, a pit bull-rottweiler mix, had been picked up as a stray after a car crashed through Nieves' fence, creating a hole the dog was able to escape through, WFMZ reported.

He was rescued and taken to the Lehigh County Humane Society (LCHS), which renamed the sweet dog "Ash." For four months, Kovu underwent medical treatment for fleas and inflammation until he was ready to be adopted, LCHS community engagement manager Julie Huber told CNN.

