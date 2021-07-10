Inmate captured after escaping from Bronx barge jail, officials say

(CNN) An inmate who went missing from a jail barge in the Bronx early Saturday has been captured, police said.

David Mordukhaev, 30, was reported missing from his assigned housing area when officers checked, Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne told CNN in a statement.

Police say that Mordukhaev escaped from the Vernon C. Bain Center, nicknamed "The Boat," at 4:15 a.m.

"The individual who escaped this morning has been reapprehended," said city Department of Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi.

Mordukhaev was arrested last August on charges of impersonating a police officer and robbery, according to NYPD spokeswoman Sgt. Jessica McRorie.

