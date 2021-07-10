Inmate captured after escaping from Bronx barge jail, officials say

(CNN) An inmate who went missing from a jail barge in the Bronx early Saturday has been captured, police said.

David Mordukhaev, 30, was reported missing from his assigned housing area when officers checked, Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne told CNN in a statement.

Police say that Mordukhaev escaped from the Vernon C. Bain Center, nicknamed "The Boat," at 4:15 a.m.

"UPDATE: David has been apprehended," the New York Police Department tweeted Saturday evening , without giving any details.

It was not immediately clear why Mordukhaev was being held at the facility.

Read More