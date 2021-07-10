Louisiana police officer shot and killed while helping with a disturbance call

(CNN) A police officer was shot and killed -- and the suspected shooter was seriously injured -- Friday as officers responded to a call about a disturbance in a small northwestern Louisiana community, authorities said.

Doyline police Officer William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr. died after being shot in Doyline, a community about 20 miles east of Shreveport, Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said in a news conference.

Collins was one of three law enforcement officers who responded to the disturbance call in a Doyline neighborhood, Louisiana State Police Trooper Jonathon Odom said.

Someone fired on the officers when they arrived, hitting Collins, Odom said.

The shooter suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, Odom said, without saying how that person was injured.

