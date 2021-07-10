Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier: How to watch and what to know

(CNN) The third time's the charm, right?

That's what Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier must be thinking going into this weekend's big fight.

The two men have faced off twice before and talked a lot of trash in the lead-up. Now, each aims to shut the other up for good.

But who will come out on top? You'll have to watch UFC 264 to find out.

When's the showdown?

Read More