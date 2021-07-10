Charlottesville begins taking down Confederate statues

By Jason Hanna and Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 9:27 AM ET, Sat July 10, 2021

Workers remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Market Street Park on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Workers remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Market Street Park on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

(CNN)Bronze statues of two Confederate generals are being taken from public property in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, almost four years after they were a flashpoint for a violent "Unite the Right" rally that left one person dead.

Heavy machinery lifted a statue of Robert E. Lee in Market Street Park from its stone base around 8 a.m.
A crowd that gathered to watch clapped and cheered.
      Crews later Saturday will remove the statues of Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson from Court Square Park. Both will be placed in storage. The stone bases will be left in place and removed at a later date.
        "(Removing the statues) is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and America grapple with its sin of being willing to destroy Black people for economic gains," Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker told reporters shortly before the Lee statue was lifted.
          Read More
          "It is my hope that we stop taking these steps in 100-year increments and increase the frequency (of) bold daily action and critical examination of accurate history, even when it denounces whiteness as supreme," she said.
          The city said it is looking for a new home for the statues at a museum, military battlefield or historical society. The city has received 10 expressions of interest -- six from out of state and four in state, the news release said.
          A statue of Confederate General Thomas &quot;Stonewall&quot; Jackson is seen on April 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
          A statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson is seen on April 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
          The Charlottesville City Council voted June 7 to remove the statues following a court battle of more than three years.
          The council first voted in February 2017 to remove the statues, a decision that sparked the anger of Virginians with Confederate roots and White nationalist groups.
          The "Unite the Right" rallies of August 11-12, 2017, brought thousands of protesters to Charlottesville, many bearing Confederate and neo-Nazi symbolism, to protest the removal of the statues.
          One White supremacist killed a counterprotester, Heather Heyer, and injured 19 others when he plowed his car into a crowd. Many more were injured in separate incidents during the weekend rally.
          People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of people demonstrating against a white nationalist rally after police cleared Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12.
          Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
          People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of people demonstrating against a white nationalist rally after police cleared Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 17
          The vehicle moments before it struck the crowd.
          Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
          The vehicle moments before it struck the crowd.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 17
          A woman receives first aid after a speeding car slammed into this silver convertible as it navigated through a crowd of counterprotesters.
          Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
          A woman receives first aid after a speeding car slammed into this silver convertible as it navigated through a crowd of counterprotesters.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 17
          A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into the crowd.
          Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
          A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into the crowd.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 17
          Right-wing rally members clash with counterprotesters in Emancipation Park, where white nationalist groups gathered for a rally.
          Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
          Right-wing rally members clash with counterprotesters in Emancipation Park, where white nationalist groups gathered for a rally.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 17
          A counterprotester strikes a white nationalist with a baton during clashes at Emancipation Park, where white nationalists are protesting the removal of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee monument.
          Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
          A counterprotester strikes a white nationalist with a baton during clashes at Emancipation Park, where white nationalists are protesting the removal of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee monument.
          Hide Caption
          6 of 17
          A counterprotester throws a newspaper box at a right-wing rally member at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
          Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
          A counterprotester throws a newspaper box at a right-wing rally member at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
          Hide Caption
          7 of 17
          A counterprotester uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
          Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
          A counterprotester uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 17
          Counterprotesters try to burn a Confederate battle flag taken from white nationalist protesters.
          Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
          Counterprotesters try to burn a Confederate battle flag taken from white nationalist protesters.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 17
          White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the &quot;alt-right&quot; clash with counterprotesters.
          Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
          White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counterprotesters.
          Hide Caption
          10 of 17
          A white nationalist is seen with a cut below his eye suffered during clashes with counterprotesters at Emancipation Park .
          Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
          A white nationalist is seen with a cut below his eye suffered during clashes with counterprotesters at Emancipation Park .
          Hide Caption
          11 of 17
          White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right movement exchange volleys of pepper spray with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park.
          Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
          White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right movement exchange volleys of pepper spray with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park.
          Hide Caption
          12 of 17