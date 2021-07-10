Charlottesville begins taking down Confederate statues

(CNN) Bronze statutes of two Confederate generals are being taken from public property in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, almost four years after they were a flashpoint for a violent "Unite the Right" rally that left one person dead.

Heavy machinery lifted a statue of Robert E. Lee in Market Street Park from its stone base around 8 a.m.

A crowd that gathered to watch clapped and cheered.

Crews later Saturday will remove the statues of Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson from Court Square Park. Both will be placed in storage. The stone bases will be left in place and removed at a later date.

"(Removing the statues) is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and America grapple with its sin of being willing to destroy Black people for economic gains," Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker told reporters shortly before the Lee statue was lifted.

