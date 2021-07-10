It's legal to have sex with a 12-year-old in the Philippines. Activists are trying to change that

She had already endured years of beating and physical violence from her mother and stepfather, she said -- but then he took it a step further.

He would put a long knife near her face during the abuse, and threaten to kill her mother and brother if she reported him, she said. Terrified and ashamed, she didn't speak out for a year and a half -- until a school teacher saw her with a black eye and notified the police.

"I felt hopeless," said Acupinpin, now 23. "It felt like I had nowhere to go because it's my family who was hurting me. I didn't know anyone who could really help me."

She's not alone. Child sexual abuse is rampant in the Philippines, which activists say is partly driven by the country's low statutory rape threshold -- the age at which individuals can legally consent to sex.

At just 12 years old, it's the youngest age of consent in Asia -- and one of the youngest in the world. Opponents say children that age are incapable of giving consent, and less likely to know how to call for help.

The law protects predators, critics say, because they can claim victims consented -- and children as young as 12 can often be coerced or threatened into silence.

Welfare groups and victims' advocates also argue the low age of consent contributes to high levels of sex trafficking and teenage pregnancy in the Philippines, compounded by gaps in the enforcement of existing laws.

"In the Philippines, we have about one woman or child raped every 53 minutes," said Rep. Arlene Brosas of the Gabriela Women's Party, citing data from non-profit organization Center for Women's Resources. "We believe it is much worse -- especially that child victims of sexual abuse are very prevalent."

Brosas and a number of lawmakers are now fighting to raise the age of consent to 16, which is standard in many other countries, including the majority of the United States. The movement took a significant step forward last December when their proposed bill was overwhelmingly approved by the Philippines House of Representatives.

Raising the age is just one step -- the bill includes a raft of other provisions to strengthen enforcement, improve the investigation and legal process, and provide more support and confidentiality for victims.

But the bill still has a long way to go before it becomes law, and time is running out. Elections are less than a year away -- at which point lawmakers will have to start over from scratch. If it doesn't pass before then, millions of children will remain vulnerable to exploitation -- and with reports of child sex abuse and child pornography skyrocketing during the pandemic , the threat has never been more urgent.

A 90-year-old law

Activists in the Philippines have been pushing to change the law since the 1980s.

The age of consent is enshrined in the country's Revised Penal Code, passed in 1930. Under the penal code, rape is defined as "having carnal knowledge of a woman" through the use of force, when the woman is unconscious -- or "when the woman is under 12 years of age."

The age seems shockingly low by modern standards, but it reflects historical attitudes. In many places across Europe -- including Spain, which ruled the Philippines as a colony for more than 300 years until 1898 -- early laws placed the age of consent between 10 and 12 years old.

During the 19th century, some countries began raising it to between 13 and 16, according to Stephen Robertson, historian and professor at George Mason University. By the early 1900s, legislators in the US and Britain were pushing to raise the age to between 16 and 18, with other parts of the world following suit throughout the century.

But as other countries amended their laws to reflect their evolving understanding of sex and adulthood, the Philippines' age of consent stayed the same.

A billboard showing a campaign against street harassment and sexual violence toward women, in Manila, the Philippines, on June 30, 2019.

The penal code is "one of the oldest laws in the Philippines," said Selena B. Fortich, Philippines country program manager for child protection at the NGO Plan International. "It has many archaic provisions -- many do not apply and should not exist in contemporary society."

Some clauses have been amended over the years, but not the age of consent -- meaning there are now "inconsistent" legal ages, she added. "The minimum age for getting married is 18, to enter into contracts and to vote is also 18. Yet, the minimal age for sexual consent is 12."

There are a few reasons the age of consent hasn't changed in the past 91 years. A major one is the lack of education and understanding of concepts like children's cognitive development and the ability to give informed consent, said Patrizia Benvenuti, child protection chief at UNICEF Philippines.

And though public awareness about the issue has expanded in recent years, the child rights sector is relatively new in the country and less established than other social movements, such as the campaign for women's rights.

Why some lawmakers don't want change

Some lawmakers argue there is no need to change the age of consent because the country already has laws against child abuse.

An anti-child abuse law passed in 1992 criminalized sex with children under 18 "for money, profit, or any other consideration or due to the coercion or influence of any adult, syndicate or group." Another anti-trafficking law, enacted in 2003 and expanded in 2012, prohibited the sexual exploitation, prostitution, or pornographic recording of children under 18.

However, the existing laws require young, traumatized victims and their lawyers to prove they were coerced into sexual exploitation. It's an easier task if a child is trafficked to multiple clients and sexual partners -- but much more difficult when a child is abused by just one person, which is typically the case with abusive family members, said Benvenuti from UNICEF.

New statutory rape laws would automatically make sex with minors illegal, providing a layer of protection that isn't up for debate.

"Why can't we increase this age? The answer (from Congress) has always been, 'Well, because we already have laws about this,'" said Bernadette J. Madrid, executive director of the Child Protection Network Foundation and head of the Child Protection Unit at the University of the Philippines Manila's Philippine General Hospital.

All four activists and lawmakers CNN interviewed agreed the failure to act suggests a lack of concern or urgency in Congress.

The age of consent "was never prioritized as much as other issues," said Fortich, from Plan International. "That's a big challenge in terms of enforcement of the law. There's a gap in terms of implementation."

Abused at home

The Philippines is the world's largest source of livestreamed child sex abuse, according to UNICEF -- but children are also being abused at home.

In a 2015 study involving 3,866 Filipino children and teenagers, about 3.2% said they had been raped during childhood. And more than 17% experienced sexual violence, which includes "unwanted touch" or having explicit photos or videos taken, said the study, conducted by UNICEF and the Philippine government's Council for the Welfare of Children.

The study found perpetrators were often family members, and the abuse often took place in the home -- making it harder to detect and for victims to pursue justice.

Acupinpin said she had been reluctant to come forward as a child because she feared people would blame her for the abuse. "I was scared that they might say, he's my stepfather, I gave him my consent," she said.

After Acupinpin's teacher notified the police about her injuries, she was removed from her parents' care and placed in a national orphanage -- but even there she didn't tell anyone about the sexual abuse. "I kept it to myself because I was so scared, because his threats still lingered in my mind," she said.

It was only after she spoke with other children at the orphanage who had also been abused, that she finally disclosed the full extent of her stepfather's abuse to her social worker.