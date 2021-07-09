Gunfights between gangs and police close major roads in Caracas

Venezuelan authorities closed roads in northwest Caracas on Thursday due to intense firefights between security forces and organized crime gangs that analysts say are trying to expand the territory under their control in the capital.

Heavily armed criminal groups have moved in the past month to residential and commercial areas from slums in the city's hills, and violence has exploded over the past 24 hours with gun battles breaking out in at least five populous neighborhoods.

"State security agencies continue to be deployed in the areas affected by these criminals," Interior Minister Carmen Melendez wrote on Twitter.

She said some highways in the areas were closed as part of the operation, and urged members of the public to stay at home.

Gun battles have broken out in several neighbourhoods around the Cota 905 barrio, from which organized crime gangs are trying to expand their territory.

President Nicolas Maduro's government has not mentioned any casualties as a result of the clashes. Human rights activists in the area have said at least four civilians were killed on Wednesday and half a dozen have been wounded.

