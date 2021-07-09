Mystery of Jupiter's northern lights solved after 40 years, scientists say

(CNN) The aurora borealis, or northern lights, are Earth's greatest light show, dazzling those lucky enough to see them in the northernmost reaches of our planet.

It's a phenomenon shared by other planets in our solar system, including the largest, Jupiter, which is bathed in spectacular color at its poles.

Characterized by massive pulsating X-ray flares, Jupiter's northern lights were first discovered 40 years ago. Astronomers have long sought to explain the mechanism behind these auroras. NASA has called them " a powerful mystery ."

"They are unimaginably more powerful (than Earth's) and much more complex. Jupiter's northern lights have these bright flares, and these flares can be up to terawatts of power that would power all of civilization," said William Dunn, a research fellow at University College London's Mullard Space Science Laboratory.

He was part of an international team of scientists who say they have solved this 40-year-old mystery.