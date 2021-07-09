The West is caught in a vicious climate change feedback loop

By Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Updated 4:40 PM ET, Fri July 9, 2021

Almond trees are dying for lack of water at an orchard in Gustine, California.
Almond trees are dying for lack of water at an orchard in Gustine, California.

(CNN)After a deadly, climate change-fueled heat wave smothered the Pacific Northwest at the end of June, historic heat threatens records once again, particularly in the drought-stricken Southwest region.

More than 30 million people are under heat warnings and advisories. The National Weather Service says the risk level for this heat wave is "very high" — dangerous for not just those with underlying health issues, but the entire population, especially those who work outdoors. The overnights, which in some places will only drop to the mid-80s, will bring little relief.
As temperatures climb to the triple digits, the sun will bake out what little moisture there is in the ground, worsening the West's unprecedented drought. Scientists say heat and drought are inextricably linked in a vicious feedback loop that climate change makes even harder to break: heat exacerbates the drought, which in turn amps up the heat.
    "As we're getting these very extreme heat waves, it's just making the drought even worse, even though drought is initially caused by the lack of precipitation," Julie Kalansky, a climate scientist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego, told CNN. "But during the dry months of much of the West, these heat waves just continue this drying throughout the summer and into the fall."
      More than 93% of the West is in drought this week, according to the US Drought Monitor, the largest area on record in that region. Nearly 60% of the west is in the two most-severe drought categories, extreme or exceptional.
        The exposed lake bed of the San Gabriel Reservoir is seen near Azusa, California, on June 29.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        The exposed lake bed of the San Gabriel Reservoir is seen near Azusa, California, on June 29.
        Hide Caption
        1 of 28
        A utility crew works on power lines in front of a hillside that was burned by the Salt Fire in California&#39;s Shasta County.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        A utility crew works on power lines in front of a hillside that was burned by the Salt Fire in California's Shasta County.
        Hide Caption
        2 of 28
        As the Salt Fire burns nearby, a section of the drought-stricken Shasta Lake sits mostly dry in Lakehead, California, on July 2. Firefighters were battling nearly a dozen wildfires in the region.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        As the Salt Fire burns nearby, a section of the drought-stricken Shasta Lake sits mostly dry in Lakehead, California, on July 2. Firefighters were battling nearly a dozen wildfires in the region.
        Hide Caption
        3 of 28
        A sign is posted about watering limits in Azusa, California, on June 29.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        A sign is posted about watering limits in Azusa, California, on June 29.
        Hide Caption
        4 of 28
        This aerial photo shows the San Gabriel River and the exposed lake bed of the San Gabriel Reservoir near Azusa on June 29.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        This aerial photo shows the San Gabriel River and the exposed lake bed of the San Gabriel Reservoir near Azusa on June 29.
        Hide Caption
        5 of 28
        Low water levels can be seen in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead on June 9. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/27/weather/lake-mead-colorado-river-shortage/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead&lt;/a&gt; -- the two largest reservoirs on the Colorado River -- have dropped at an alarming rate.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        Low water levels can be seen in the Hoover Dam reservoir of Lake Mead on June 9. Water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead -- the two largest reservoirs on the Colorado River -- have dropped at an alarming rate.
        Hide Caption
        6 of 28
        People in Portland, Oregon, cool off at the Oregon Convention Center on Sunday, June 27. Portland &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/28/weather/heat-waves-west-coast-records/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;set an all-time high of 112 degrees&lt;/a&gt; that day. It surpassed it a day later with a high of 116.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        People in Portland, Oregon, cool off at the Oregon Convention Center on Sunday, June 27. Portland set an all-time high of 112 degrees that day. It surpassed it a day later with a high of 116.
        Hide Caption
        7 of 28
        Erik Schonberg cools off with a misting fan Sunday at the Tehama District Fairgrounds in Red Bluff, California. Sunday&#39;s high at the Red Bluff Municipal Airport was 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        Erik Schonberg cools off with a misting fan Sunday at the Tehama District Fairgrounds in Red Bluff, California. Sunday's high at the Red Bluff Municipal Airport was 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
        Hide Caption
        8 of 28
        Carlos Torres drinks water on Saturday as he looks for paperwork in his destroyed mobile home in Kelseyville, California. A wind-whipped brush fire burned three mobile homes, two separate garages and vehicles, a single-family dwelling and outbuildings.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        Carlos Torres drinks water on Saturday as he looks for paperwork in his destroyed mobile home in Kelseyville, California. A wind-whipped brush fire burned three mobile homes, two separate garages and vehicles, a single-family dwelling and outbuildings.
        Hide Caption
        9 of 28
        Kayakers navigate the waters of Lake Powell in Page, Arizona, on June 24.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        Kayakers navigate the waters of Lake Powell in Page, Arizona, on June 24.
        Hide Caption
        10 of 28
        John Elizondo, 11, dumps a bucket of water over himself while playing in the Snake River at the edge of Asotin, Washington, on June 24.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        John Elizondo, 11, dumps a bucket of water over himself while playing in the Snake River at the edge of Asotin, Washington, on June 24.
        Hide Caption
        11 of 28
        Park visitors in Big Water, Utah, walk on an area of Lake Powell that used to be underwater at Lone Rock Beach.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        Park visitors in Big Water, Utah, walk on an area of Lake Powell that used to be underwater at Lone Rock Beach.
        Hide Caption
        12 of 28
        James Oehlerking spreads ice over a tub of bottled beer at Coors Field, the home of Major League Baseball&#39;s Colorado Rockies, on June 17. Temperatures were in the triple digits for a third straight day in Denver.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        James Oehlerking spreads ice over a tub of bottled beer at Coors Field, the home of Major League Baseball's Colorado Rockies, on June 17. Temperatures were in the triple digits for a third straight day in Denver.
        Hide Caption
        13 of 28
        A sign says &quot;stop in and cool off&quot; on a building at Lake Mead in Boulder City, Nevada, on June 16. The lake is at its lowest water level on record since the reservoir was filled in the 1930s.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        A sign says "stop in and cool off" on a building at Lake Mead in Boulder City, Nevada, on June 16. The lake is at its lowest water level on record since the reservoir was filled in the 1930s.
        Hide Caption
        14 of 28
        People swim in a pool at the Circa Resort and Casino during an excessive heat warning in Las Vegas on June 16.
        Photos: The West's historic drought
        People swim in a pool at the Circa Resort and Casino during an excessive heat warning in Las Vegas on June 16.
        Hide Caption
        15 of 28