Youth baseball coach fatally shot on a Minnesota highway after a possible altercation, officials say

(CNN) Minnesota police believe that what started as a traffic altercation on a highway this week ended in the homicide of a youth baseball coach, officials said.

Jay Harrison Boughton, 56, of Crystal, Minnesota, died Tuesday in the emergency room at the North Memorial Hospital after a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Plymouth Police Department said two vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway 169 at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday when the suspect in one vehicle shot at another vehicle, hitting the driver.

"We further believe there may have been some sort of traffic altercation between the two drivers," Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said at a news conference.

CNN affiliate WCCO reported Boughton was driving his son home from a baseball game he coached when he was shot.

