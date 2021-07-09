Massachusetts files new hate crimes charges in stabbing of a rabbi, prosecutor says

(CNN) A man accused of stabbing a rabbi in Boston's Brighton neighborhood was arraigned Thursday on new hate crime charges and has been ordered held without bail pending a "dangerousness hearing" later this month, says a news release from Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Khaled Awad

Khaled Awad, 24, was arraigned on two new hate crime charges in the stabbing of Rabbi Shlomo Noginski: committing a civil rights violation causing injury; and armed assault and battery to intimidate causing bodily injury while armed, Rollins said.

Awad was previously arraigned on July 2 on other charges in connection with the stabbing. He will undergo a "criminal responsibility evaluation" and his next hearing is scheduled for July 29, Rollins said.

At Thursday's arraignment, prosecutors accused Awad of being present the day prior outside the Jewish day school where the rabbi was attacked and of "acting in a suspicious manner that raised the concern of a witness."

The next day, prosecutors said Awad was captured on security camera footage approaching the rabbi, drawing a weapon "that appeared to be a gun" and demanding the keys to the school van.

