(CNN) Hawaiian authorities are asking for the public's help to find those responsible for vandalizing a cultural site with paintballs.

About 100 Hawaiian petroglyphs are spread across the rock face of Pu'u Kilea in the Olowalu Valley, according to Hawaii's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE).

The department was notified of a paintball "attack" on the cliff June 29 and authorities went to investigate on Saturday.

What appears to be bird droppings, are really splotches of paint defacing the historic landmark.

"White and yellow splotches of paint are spread across nearly the entire cliff face from the top to the base and from one side to the other," he said. "It's hurtful to see this kind of disrespect for our culture."

