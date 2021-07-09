Man charged with killing Gene Siller and 2 others had no apparent relationship with the golf pro, police say

(CNN) Even after authorities arrested and charged a suspect in a triple homicide in which golf pro Gene Siller was killed at a north Georgia country club, many questions in the case remain.

Bryan Anthony Rhoden was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the killings of Siller and two other men, all of whom were found dead July 3 at the Atlanta area's Pinetree Country Club, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said Thursday.

"We literally had detectives that have worked around the clock, and some have literally slept in their offices since July 3 trying to clear this case," Cox said.

Investigators believe Rhoden, arrested in the Atlanta-area city of Chamblee, was the lone shooter in the killings of Siller, Paul Pierson, and Henry Valdez, Cox said.

Police are trying to determine why the shootings happened and whether relationships existed between Rhoden and the victims, Cox said.

