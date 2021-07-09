Charlottesville prepares to take down Confederate statues on Saturday

(CNN) Two bronze statues of Confederate generals will be removed from public property in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, almost four years after the statues were the flashpoint for the violent "Unite the Right" rally that left one person dead and many others injured.

In a news release , the Charlottesville government said the statues of Robert E. Lee in Market Street Park and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson in Court Square Park will be taken down on Saturday and placed in storage. The stone bases will be left in place and removed at a later date.

The city said public viewing areas will be set up in both parks for the removals. The exact schedule for removal has not been determined and will be subject to weather.

The city said it is looking for a new home for the statues at a museum, military battlefield or historical society. The city has received 10 expressions of interest -- six from out of state and four in state, the news release said.

A statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson is seen on April 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Charlottesville City Council voted June 7 to remove the the statues following a court battle of more than three years.

