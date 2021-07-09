Charlottesville prepares to take down Confederate statues on Saturday

By Ralph Ellis and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Updated 4:44 PM ET, Fri July 9, 2021

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is seen in Market Street Park on April 1, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia.
(CNN)Two bronze statues of Confederate generals will be removed from public property in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, almost four years after the statues were the flashpoint for the violent "Unite the Right" rally that left one person dead and many others injured.

In a news release, the Charlottesville government said the statues of Robert E. Lee in Market Street Park and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson in Court Square Park will be taken down on Saturday and placed in storage. The stone bases will be left in place and removed at a later date.
The city said public viewing areas will be set up in both parks for the removals. The exact schedule for removal has not been determined and will be subject to weather.
      The city said it is looking for a new home for the statues at a museum, military battlefield or historical society. The city has received 10 expressions of interest -- six from out of state and four in state, the news release said.
        A statue of Confederate General Thomas &quot;Stonewall&quot; Jackson is seen on April 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
        The Charlottesville City Council voted June 7 to remove the the statues following a court battle of more than three years.
          The council first voted in February 2017 to remove the statues, a decision that sparked the anger of Virginians with Confederate roots and White nationalist groups.
          The "Unite the Right" rallies of August 11-12, 2017, brought thousands of protesters to Charlottesville, many bearing Confederate and neo-Nazi symbolism, to protest the removal of the statues.
          One White supremacist killed a counterprotester, Heather Heyer, and injured 19 others when he plowed his car into a crowd. Many more were injured in separate incidents during the weekend rally.
          People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of people demonstrating against a white nationalist rally after police cleared Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12.
          The vehicle moments before it struck the crowd.
          The vehicle moments before it struck the crowd.
          A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into the crowd.
          Right-wing rally members clash with counterprotesters in Emancipation Park, where white nationalist groups gathered for a rally.
          A counterprotester strikes a white nationalist with a baton during clashes at Emancipation Park, where white nationalists are protesting the removal of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee monument.
          A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into the crowd.
          A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into the crowd.
          Counterprotesters try to burn a Confederate battle flag taken from white nationalist protesters.
          White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counterprotesters.
          A white nationalist is seen with a cut below his eye suffered during clashes with counterprotesters at Emancipation Park.
          White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right movement exchange volleys of pepper spray with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park.
          A counterprotester uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
          Counterprotesters try to burn a Confederate battle flag taken from white nationalist protesters.
          White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counterprotesters.
          A white nationalist is seen with a cut below his eye suffered during clashes with counterprotesters at Emancipation Park.
          Counterprotesters try to burn a Confederate battle flag taken from white nationalist protesters.
          White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counterprotesters.
          White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counterprotesters.
          A white nationalist is seen with a cut below his eye suffered during clashes with counterprotesters at Emancipation Park.
          White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right movement exchange volleys of pepper spray with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park.
          White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right movement exchange volleys of pepper spray with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park.
          White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right movement exchange volleys of pepper spray with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park.
          White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right movement exchange volleys of pepper spray with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park.
