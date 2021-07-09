California earthquake sends boulders tumbling onto major highway

(CNN) Brett Durrant was traveling along Highway 395 near Coleville, California, when clouds of dust erupted across the mountainsides next to him. Parts of the rock were collapsing.

"It's an earthquake!" Durrant's friend, who was driving, shouts in a video posted on Twitter . "The tires went a little funny, I thought maybe the road was just funny, it kind of wiggled. It wasn't. It's an earthquake!"

A strong earthquake jolted the eastern Sierra Nevada south of Lake Tahoe on Thursday, causing shaking to be felt throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada.

About 60 miles away in Coleville, Durrant witnessed cars weaving through large boulders scattered all over the highway. He also captured peoples' unsuccessful attempts to move them off the road.

"Dude, don't worry about that," Durrant's driver can be heard saying to a man trying to push a boulder to the side of the road.