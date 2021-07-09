3-year-old boy shot in Buffalo, New York, over July 4th weekend dies, authorities say

(CNN) A 3-year-old boy who was shot over the Independence Day weekend in Buffalo, New York, has died, according to Kait Munro, a spokeswoman with the Erie County District Attorney's office.

Shaquelle Walker Jr. was shot on Monday evening in Buffalo, New York, along with three adults, Munro said.

A group of people had gathered on Donovan Drive to watch fireworks when the shooting occurred, Munro said. The conditions of the other people who were shot is not known.

Munro said the district attorney's office could not comment further while the case is under investigation.

Shaquelle's grandfather, Maurice Walker, told CNN affiliate WKBW that the boy would have turned 4 next month.

