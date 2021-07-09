Richard Branson, seen here at an air show in 2012, is a self-made billionaire who has a large conglomerate of businesses under the Virgin brand.
Luke MacGregor/Reuters

In pictures: Billionaire tycoon Richard Branson

Updated 12:53 PM ET, Fri July 9, 2021

More than 50 years ago, Richard Branson started his Virgin brand with a mail-order record company.

That evolved into a record store in London and then a successful record label that would spawn an empire of more than 400 Virgin businesses, including an airline, a hotel chain and a wireless phone service.

Now Branson, through his company Virgin Galactic, is set to become the first billionaire to travel to space aboard a spacecraft he helped fund.

Branson will attempt his trip on Sunday, nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, is scheduled to make his own spaceflight.

Since the early 2000s, Branson and Bezos have been vying to develop, test and launch suborbital rockets that can take wealthy thrill-seekers on brief rides a few dozen miles above Earth. Their efforts have long been framed as a "billionaire space race."

A young Branson is seen in London in 1969. At the age of 16, Branson dropped out of school and started an alternative youth magazine called Student. He and his friend Nik Powell also started a mail-order record business. It was called Virgin because they were new to the business world.
PA ImagesGetty Images
Branson poses in one of his Virgin Megastores in 1979. His mail-order record business had evolved into a chain of successful record stores. By this time, Branson also had started his Virgin Records music label. Over the years, Virgin would sign notable artists such as the Sex Pistols, the Rolling Stones and Genesis.
Bill Rowntree/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
Branson reads the newspaper in a bathtub aboard his houseboat in London in 1984.
Michael Ward/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
In 1984. Branson formed the airline Virgin Atlantic. He got the idea after becoming stranded in Puerto Rico when his flight to the British Virgin Islands was canceled because of a lack of passengers. He chartered a private plane and sold tickets aboard the flight to other stranded travelers.
Terence Spencer/Camera Press/Redux
Branson inaugurates his new airline on June 22, 1984.
Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images
Branson pilots his speedboat, the Virgin Atlantic Challenger II, in New York Harbor in 1986. He zipped across the Atlantic in a record-breaking time of three days, eight hours and 31 minutes. He tried to break the record a year earlier, but his $2 million vessel sank.
David Bookstaver/AP
Branson is seen with his wife, Joan, and their children, Holly and Sam, after they were married on the Caribbean island of Neckar in 1989. The island, part of the British Virgin Islands, was purchased by Branson and is operated as a luxury resort.
PA Images/Getty Images
Branson poses with his parents, Eve and Edward, at a reception in Los Angeles in 1991. His mother was a flight attendant and his father was a lawyer.
Paul Harris/Getty Images
