(CNN) A pair of battered looking track and field spikes -- handmade by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman -- featuring a "prototype logo" could fetch $1.2 million at auction, according to Sotheby's.

"This rare pair of track spikes made in the 1960s and modified in the early 70s represents an important chapter in the origins of the Nike brand," said Sotheby's in a statement.

The shoes were originally made for Canadian track and field sprinter and Olympian, Harry Jerome.

"The present pair features the use of four prototype logos, which show Bill [Bowerman] experimenting with the concept of a brand, and happen to bear a remarkable resemblance to the Nike Swoosh," added the Sotheby's statement

Jerome set a total of seven world records over the course of his career, and won a bronze medal at the 1964 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

