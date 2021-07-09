Swedish plane crash kills eight skydivers and pilot

(CNN) Nine people have been killed after a plane carrying skydivers crashed near the runway at Orebro airport in Sweden.

A small aircraft with one pilot carrying eight parachuters crashed at 7.23 p.m. local time on Thursday shortly after takeoff and then caught fire, killing everyone on board "in a very severe accident," Erik Hiding of Orebro police told CNN.

"There were no lives to save" when the rescue service arrived at the accident site, fire chief Per-Ove Staberyd told reporters on Friday.

According to CNN affiliate Expressen, Peter Swaffer of the Accident Investigation Board said the plane had problems early in its flight. "It happened at a very early stage at the start, so it [the plane] never came up very high," he said.

The police did not confirm to CNN what model of aircraft was involved, but local media reports said it was a DHC-2 Turbo Beaver.

